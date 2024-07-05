In photos: Assam flooded for third time in less than two months
At least 14 persons in Assam have died since Wednesday amid incessant rain and floods, taking the state’s official toll from extreme weather-related events this year to 62.
This is the third time in less than two months that the northeastern state has witnessed major flooding.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the number of flood-affected persons in the state ballooned from 11 lakh in 23 districts to 21 lakh in 29 districts. That is more than 80% of Assam’s area.
The floods have also damaged 57,018 hectares of cropland and affected over 14.5 lakh animals.
Dhubri is presently the worst-hit district, with over 6.58 lakh persons affected by water-logging. More than 1.9 lakh persons have been affected in Cachar and 1.3 lakh in Barpeta.
The district headquarters of Goalpara and Dhubri have been under water since Wednesday night.
In May, Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, had also led to flooding in Assam.
In the second half of June, Assam received incessant rain for over a week, leading to flooding in several parts of the state.