At least 14 persons in Assam have died since Wednesday amid incessant rain and floods, taking the state’s official toll from extreme weather-related events this year to 62.

This is the third time in less than two months that the northeastern state has witnessed major flooding.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the number of flood-affected persons in the state ballooned from 11 lakh in 23 districts to 21 lakh in 29 districts. That is more than 80% of Assam’s area.

The floods have also damaged 57,018 hectares of cropland and affected over 14.5 lakh animals.

Dhubri is presently the worst-hit district, with over 6.58 lakh persons affected by water-logging. More than 1.9 lakh persons have been affected in Cachar and 1.3 lakh in Barpeta.

The district headquarters of Goalpara and Dhubri have been under water since Wednesday night.

In May, Cyclone Remal , which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, had also led to flooding in Assam.

In the second half of June, Assam received incessant rain for over a week, leading to flooding in several parts of the state.

A look at how the floods have upended lives in Assam

People transport their belongings on boats in an affected area of the Morigaon district on July 1. Biju Boro/AFP

A pregnant woman (below) lies in pain while travelling to a hospital on a boat in Khandakhaiti village of Morigaon district on July 3. Biju Boro/AFP

Children wade through flood waters on a raft at the Mayong village of Morigaon district on July 3. Six people have been killed in floods precipitated by torrential rains across northeast India and neighbouring Bangladesh that inundated the homes of more than a million others, officials said on July 3. Biju Boro/AFP

A one-horned rhinoceros wades through flood water at a sanctuary in Assam. Thirty-one animals have died at the state's Kaziranga National Park due to the floods. Biju Boro/AFP

A family carries their belongings on a banana raft at the Mayong village in Morigaon district on July 2. Biju Boro/AFP

Villagers take shelter on an elevated land in a flood-affected area in Khandakhaiti village of Morigaon district on July 3. Biju Boro/AFP

A settlement is partially submerged at the Gashbari village of Darrang district on July 4. Biju Boro/AFP