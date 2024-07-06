The Budget Session of Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on July 23, he added.

This will be the first Union Budget to be presented since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term. Sitharaman had presented an interim Budget in February on account of the impending Lok Sabha election.

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on June 27, had said that the upcoming Budget would be marked by “many historic steps” and “major economic and social decisions”.

Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget,… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 6, 2024

The first session of the new Lok Sabha began on June 24 and ended on July 2. The first session of the Rajya Sabha after the 2024 general election began on June 27 and concluded on July 3.

During the session, 539 out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs took oath. On June 26, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker.

While the National Democratic Alliance nominated Birla for the post, the Opposition INDIA bloc had fielded Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh. This forced an election for the speaker’s position for the first time in several decades.

The Parliament session was marked by Opposition leaders demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, and a controversy surrounding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the BJP leaders.

The Leader of Opposition had alleged that BJP leaders claim to be Hindus, but only speak of violence and hatred. However, BJP leaders, including Modi, had alleged that Gandhi had described the entire Hindu community as violent.

Also read:

Lok Sabha 2024: The return of the argumentative Indian