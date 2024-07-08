The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance won the floor test in the state Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government secured 45 votes in its favour in the House of 81 seats.

Shortly after winning the trust vote, Soren remarked on social media: “The people’s voice is the soul of democracy. The dictator who tries to suppress it will fail.”

On July 4, Soren returned to the chief minister’s post after spending nearly five months in jail.

He had quit as the chief minister on January 31, hours before the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money-laundering case. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren then replaced him as the chief minister.

The Jharkhand High Court had on June 28 granted bail to Hemant Soren in the money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, noting that there was “no reason to believe” that he was guilty of the alleged offence.

Addressing the Assembly before the floor test on Monday, Hemant Soren accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of using central agencies to target him and cited the order granting him bail.

BJP MLAs shouted slogans against the chief minister while he was addressing the House.

Responding to protests by the Opposition legislators, Hemant Soren said that they do not have any political agenda, which is why they are creating ruckus in the Assembly.

“It will be a big achievement if even half of these opposition MLAs win the Assembly election,” the chief minister said. “The entire country has shown them the reality in the Lok Sabha polls now state elections remain.”