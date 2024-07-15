Only eight persons have applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act in four months since its rules were notified as most individuals want to prove their citizenship in foreigners tribunals, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Out of the eight applicants, only two have appeared for the interview as part of the expedited citizenship process, Sarma told reporters.

While the legislation was passed by Parliament in late 2019, the Centre notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11. It provides a fast-track to Indian citizenship for refugees from six minority religious communities, except Muslims, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and have entered the country by December 31, 2014.

Those seeking Indian citizenship under the Act are required to apply through a web portal created for this purpose, the home ministry said.

Indian Muslims fear that the law could be used, along with the nationwide National Register of Citizens, to harass and disenfranchise them. The National Register of Citizens is a proposed exercise to identify undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, Sarma told reporters that it had become clear that members of Assam’s Hindu Bengali community who are not in the state’s National Register of Citizens will not apply under the Citizenship Amendment Act to acquire Indian citizenship.

“They say they came to India prior to 1971,” the chief minister said, referring to the cut-off year as prescribed under the Assam Accord.

Assam published a National Register of Citizens on August 31, 2019, with the aim to separate Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in the state. Residents had to prove that they or their ancestors had entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971 in order for them to be included in the list.

Over 19 lakh persons, or 5.77% of the applicants, were left out of the final list.

The state also has foreigners tribunals, quasi-judicial bodies that decide on matters of nationality.

“I have met many people, they are telling us that ‘we are convinced about our Indian citizenship, we want to prove that in a court of law’,” said Sarma on Monday. “That is the general sentiment among the people in Assam.”

However, he added that certain cases in the foreigners tribunals might need to be paused for a few months to encourage applicants to apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Anybody [according to the Citizenship Amendment Act] who has come to India before 2015, has the first right to apply for citizenship,” Sarma said. “If they don’t apply, we will lodge a case for them. So this is a statutory instruction. We will deport those who have come after 2015.”

A notice issued by the Assam government on July 5 asked the state police’s border unit, which investigates the matters pertaining to citizenship, not to forward the cases of non-Muslim applicants who entered India before 2014 to the foreigners tribunal. The persons have been asked to apply on the Citizenship Amendment Act portal.

“We can’t drop any cases [pending in foreigners tribunals],” the chief minister said. “We are only saying to apply under the CAA before filing cases because these people are entitled for the citizenship under CAA. We are only flagging the provision of the law. Our party did outreach programme in Barak valley. But people hardly apply.”

Assam govt asks the border wing of Assam police, which investigates the citizenship cases in the state, not to forward the cases of Hindu Bengalis and others, who entered India before 2014, to the Foreigners' Tribunal. These people are asked to apply under CAA. @scroll_in pic.twitter.com/OnrGivKUVB — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) July 15, 2024

