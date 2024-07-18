The 2024 undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test can be conducted again only if the sanctity of the test held on May 5 was violated on a large scale due to leaked questions, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a fresh exam citing alleged paper leaks, optical mark recognition sheet manipulations, impersonation and cheating.

After the results of this year’s examination were announced on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities came to light.

At Thursday’s hearing, a petitioner requested the bench to declare the results of the exam void for all students on the grounds that the leaked paper may have compromised the scores.

“You have to show us that the leak was systematic and that it affected the entire examination so as to warrant cancellation of the entire exam,” the court responded. “Second, tell us what should be the direction of the investigation in this matter.”

The National Testing Agency, which conducted the exam, told the court that there are 131 students who want the re-test and they are not among the 1.08 lakh students who have been selected for admission to private medical colleges.

There are 254 candidates who are in the form of applicants who do not want a re-test and they are among the 1.08 lakhs students, it told the court.

During a hearing on July 8, the bench had observed that if the leak happened through electronic media, then it could be widespread.

Senior Counsel Narender Hooda, appearing for the petitioners, said that the question papers were being circulated through instant messaging service Telegram on May 3 and 4, ahead of the exam.

The exam conducting agency, however, said that the timestamp had been manipulated to create the false impression of an early leak, the affidavit added.

