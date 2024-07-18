At least four persons were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, PTI reported.

The incident occurred near the Gonda Junction station at 2.37 pm, the Indian Railways said in a statement. Four to five coaches from the front of the train derailed, it added.

The train was travelling from Chandigarh to Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI that at least four persons had been killed in the accident. Around 20 others were injured, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that the district administration had been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war-footing and “to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them proper treatment”.

A 40-member medical team with 15 ambulances was at the site of the accident, with more relief on the way, NDTV reported.

जनपद गोण्डा में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य संचालित करने और घायलों को शीर्ष प्राथमिकता के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 18, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government was in touch with the relevant authorities.

This came after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on June 17, killing 10 persons.

In a preliminary report on the West Bengal accident, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg said that inadequate training of loco pilots and station masters, and the absence of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkies may have led to the collision of the two trains.

In June 2023, 288 passengers were killed and around 900 injured when three trains collided with each other in Odisha’s Balasore. This was one of the worst train accidents in India.

The Indian Railways subsequently said that the Kavach, an anti-train collision system, was not available on the route in Balasore where the accident took place.