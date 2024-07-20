Union Public Service Commission Chairperson Manoj Soni has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons, reported The Indian Express on Saturday.

Soni’s resignation, which is yet to be accepted, comes five years before his tenure is scheduled to end in 2029. The official, who is believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that he quit the post in order to focus on “socio-religious activities”.

Soni resigned almost a month ago, The Hindu reported citing an unidentified official.

The Union Public Service Commission is a constitutional body that conducts the recruitment of officers to the All India Services and the Central Civil Services through examinations.

Soni became a member of the commission on June 28, 2017 and took oath as the chairperson on May 16, 2023.

He has also served as vice-chancellor of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University from 2009 to 2015 and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from 2005 to 2008.

The news of Soni’s resignation comes amid a controversy surrounding the recruitment of trainee Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly made false claims about her disability and eligibility to avail the Other Backward Classes quota. However, The Hindu quoted unidentified sources as saying that the resignation was not related to the matter.

On Friday, the Union Public Service Commission filed a complaint against Khedkar and issued a show cause notice asking her why her candidature in the Civil Services Examination should not be cancelled.