The Aam Aadmi Party will ensure 24-hour free electricity supply and free medical treatment for all if it is voted to power in Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal, former Indian Revenue Service officer and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, announced on Saturday.

The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be held in October.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is currently in jail after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case.

On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal launched the campaign for the party in the state by announcing “Kejriwal’s guarantees”. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present at the event.

Apart from free electricity and medical treatment, Sunita Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party would build “excellent” government schools in Haryana to ensure free education and that Rs 1,000 would be given every month to all women.

“Every unemployed youth will be given employment,” she said.

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party said it would contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections.

The party’s National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the outfit was fully prepared to contest all Assembly seats, adding that the people of the state now want change.

“The only person capable of bringing about this change is Arvind Kejriwal, who is the son of Haryana and has done good work in Delhi and Punjab,” he said.

The tenure of the current Haryana Assembly is scheduled to end on November 3.

Earlier this month, the Congress had said that there was no scope for the party to ally with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Assembly polls in the state.

The two parties had contested the Lok Sabha election in Haryana in an alliance, even though they contested against each other in neighbouring Punjab.

The Congress won five out of the nine Lok Sabha seats that it contested in Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party contested the Kurukshetra seat but lost to the BJP.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case. However, the chief minister remained in jail as he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case on June 25.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.