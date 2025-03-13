The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday won nine out of ten municipal corporations in the Haryana mayoral elections, The Indian Express reported.

However, the BJP lost the Manesar seat to independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav who won by a margin of 2,293 votes. Yadav’s victory came despite senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister Nayab Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar campaigning for her opponent, Sunder Lal, The Indian Express reported.

This was the first mayoral election in the Manesar Municipal Corporation since its formation nearly four years ago.

In the mayoral polls in the state, the biggest margin of victory was registered by Parveen Joshi who won in Faridabad by 3.1 lakh votes .

Raj Rani Malhotra was elected as the mayor of Gurugram with a margin of 1.7 lakh votes , while Parveen Popli won in Hisar by 64,456 votes .

Voting to elect the municipal councillors and mayors took place on March 2 in Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Gurugram and Manesar, alongside the bye-polls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat. Panipat voted on Sunday.

The average voter turnout was 41%, a record low. It was 68% in the Assembly election held in October.