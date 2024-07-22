A Bengaluru court on Monday granted bail to Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of former party MP Prajwal Revanna, in connection with a sexual assault case filed against him by a party worker, Bar and Bench reported.

Prajwal Revanna, the former legislator from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is currently in jail on charges of having raped several women.

On June 23, Suraj Revanna was arrested on a complaint of sexual assault by a 27-year-old man who worked with the party’s youth wing.

On Monday, special judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat allowed the Janata Dal (Secular) MLC’s application for bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The judge directed Suraj Revanna to submit his passport to the court and said that he would not be allowed to leave Karnataka without getting permission from it.

“The petitioner shall not in any manner contact the victim directly or indirectly,” the court added, according to The Indian Express. “The petitioner shall appear before the IO [investigating officer] on every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9 am to 5 pm for a period of six months or till filing of chargesheet, whichever is earlier.”

The police had filed a first information report against Suraj Revanna on June 21 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unnatural sex (section 377), criminal intimidation (section 506), wrongful confinement (section 342) and common intention (section 34).

In his complaint to the police, the party worker had claimed that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on June 16 at a farmhouse in Hassan district’s Gannikada. Subsequently, he claimed, Suraj Revanna’s associates attempted to offer him money to not talk about the incident.

The complaint also alleged that Suraj Revanna had threatened to kill the complainant’s family.

The action against Suraj Revanna came a day after the party worker was also booked on a complaint of extortion by Shivakumar, a close aide of the MLC. Shivakumar’s complaint alleged that the party worker was trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna by threatening to implicate him in a false sexual assault case.

This comes as Suraj Revanna’s brother Prajwal Revanna is facing three cases of sexual assault, and one case of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.