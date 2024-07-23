There is no proof of any large-scale leaks of the question paper for the 2024 undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, the Union government told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The entrance test is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. This year, it was held on May 5 and the results were declared on June 4. After the results of this year’s examination were announced, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities came to light.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated: “The Ministry of Education has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities including conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, etc.”

“There is no material on record to indicate any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in this pan-India examination,” he added.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lower House of Parliament that only one case has been registered regarding the alleged paper leak so far. The case was registered at the Shastrinagar Police Station in Bihar’s Patna on May 5.

The Union government lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation, which then registered a first information report in the matter on June 23, said Pradhan.

On a question about the possibility of cancelling the counselling for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, Majumdar said there was no such proposal under consideration.

“NEET (UG) Examination has been introduced for the standardisation of admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country,” Majumdar said in a written reply. “NEET(UG) seeks to uphold merit and to prevent exploitation, profiteering, and commercialisation of education.”

The minister also said that the Centre does not have a record of paper leaks in examinations conducted by central agencies in the last 10 years.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking a fresh exam citing alleged paper leaks, optical mark recognition sheet manipulations, impersonation and cheating.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far arrested at least 37 persons in the paper leak case.

Also read: