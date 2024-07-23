The Indian Naval warship INS Brahmaputra has been left “listing on its port side” after a fire broke out onboard while it was undergoing maintenance at a dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday evening, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

A junior sailor is currently missing, the ministry added.

It said that the fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard and other ships in the harbour by Monday morning.

Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra after tilting to one side (port side) inside naval dockyard in Mumbai. Indian Navy said that despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently… pic.twitter.com/DbQiaPA692 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

In the afternoon, the ship experienced listing to one side and despite all efforts, it could not be brought back to the upright position.

“The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side,” said the ministry.

The Navy has launched an investigation into the fire.