Eight Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states on Friday announced reservations and preferential hiring for Agniveers in government jobs, police and other forces.

The states – Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh – made the announcements on the 25th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Agniveers are enlisted in the armed forces under the Agnipath short-term recruitment scheme. Under the scheme, citizens aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years are eligible to apply for a four-year term in the military.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state government would ensure priority was given to Agniveers in the recruitment for the armed police and the State Reserve Police Force, The Hindu reported.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the state police, the Hindustan Times reported. “They will also get a five-year age relaxation for other services after their return from the armed forces. A legislation will soon be brought in this regard,” Majhi told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that Agniveers who returned after their service would be given weightage in the state police and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary “on a priority basis”.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the state government would give Agniveers priority in recruitments for the post of police constables, forest guards and jail guards. The Rajasthan government also announced the same in the state, The Indian Express reported.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a law would be introduced to provide reservations to Agniveers after their tenure in the armed forces.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that reservation would be made for them in the state police and the armed forces.

The Arunachal Pradesh government said that it would facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

“Additionally, retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions, and Emergency and Fire Services,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced in 2022, recruits citizens between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for the armed forces for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. Those recruited under this scheme are called Agniveers. The introduction of the scheme had triggered protests across several states as aspirants demanded permanent recruitment with pension benefits.

Agniveers are not entitled to pension and emoluments on the completion of the four years of service and are instead offered a lump-sum package.