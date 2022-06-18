The Union home ministry on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for “Agniveers” in the Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles paramilitary force. Recruits to the Centre’s newly-announced Agnipath scheme will be called Agniveers.

The home ministry’s decision came amid violent protests across the country against the short-term recruitment scheme to the armed forces.

On Tuesday, the government had announced the scheme under which citizens aged between 17 and a half and 21 years will be eligible to apply for a four-year service in the military. Of these recruits, 25% will be eligible to apply as regular personnel after they complete their four-year service.

However, protests erupted against the decision as job aspirants demanded permanent recruitment under the regular process and pension and other retirement benefits, which are not part of the Agnipath scheme.

On Saturday, the home ministry also announced a three-year age relaxation for Agniveers who want to join the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles after completing their Agnipath service. Currently, the maximum age limit for recruitment in the two forces is 25.

For the first batch of recruits, the age relaxation will be for five years, the home ministry said. This is in line with the Centre’s decision on Thursday to increase the age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 years in 2022.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had told the Lok Sabha last year that as of September 2020, there were 1,11,093 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces. The number included the vacancies in paramilitary forces like the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.