At least two people were killed and 20 others injured when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The accident occurred around 3.45 am when the train collided with a stationary goods train in the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway.

In all, 16 passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail came off the tracks, an unidentified official in the South Eastern Railway told the news agency.

The injured were provided first aid in Badabamboo before being taken to Chakradharpur for further treatment.

This marks India’s third major railway accident in less than two months. A goods train derailed in West Bengal on June 17 and a passenger train collided with a goods train in Uttar Pradesh on July 18, killing a total of 12 persons.

Stay updated Sign up for our free daily newsletter. Click here

South Eastern Railway division spokesperson Om Prakash Charan confirmed that a goods train had also derailed nearby in Seraikela-Kharsawan on Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related or if they occurred simultaneously, reported PTI.

Five trains were cancelled and four others terminated before their destinations in the South Eastern Railway division on Tuesday. The cancelled trains are the Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabaji Express, the Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express, the Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express, the Tatanagar-Itwari Express and Shalimar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

The Railways also said that Rs 50,000 compensation each has been provided to four of the injured persons. “Grant of ex-gratia for the rest injured passengers is under process,” it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Union government for the recent spate of train accidents.

“I seriously ask: is this governance?” Banerjee wrote in a social media post. “This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?!”

Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences.



I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2024

In a social media post, the Congress listed 14 major train accidents over the last 10 years, asking who was responsible for them. The first of these accidents occurred less than two weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

This year, on July 18, several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, killing two people and injuring over 30 others. A preliminary investigation found that improper fastening of the railway track may have been responsible.

On June 17, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, killing 10 persons.

In a preliminary report on the West Bengal incident, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg said that inadequate training of loco pilots and station masters, and the absence of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkies, may have led to the collision.