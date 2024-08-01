The Indian embassy in Lebanon on Thursday advised Indian nationals to leave the country amid heightened tensions in West Asian.

The advisories have been issued following Israeli strikes on Beirut on Tuesday that killed Fouad Shukur, a top military commander of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed the death of its leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and blamed Israel for his killing. However, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack.

Iran on Wednesday called for revenge against Israel for Haniyeh’s killing.

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon said that in view of recent development in the region, Indian nationals are “strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice”.

Those who remain in Lebanon have been advised to “exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact” with the embassy in Beirut.

Earlier on Thursday, the embassy had asked Indians to avoid travelling to Lebanon.

In view of the tensions, several countries, including the United States , Australia and Canada have also issued advisories urging their citizens to not travel and leave Lebanon.

News of Haniyeh’s death came out soon after Israel attacked at least ten targets across seven locations in Beirut in overnight attacks on Tuesday.

The attacks were in retaliation to July 27 airstrike in Israel-controlled Golan Heights, reported the Associated Press. Israel had blamed Hezbollah for the attacks. However, the Lebanese militant group denied any responsibility for the airstrike.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, according to AP. Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas.

Israel’s offensive against the besieged Palestinian enclave began on October 7 after Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.