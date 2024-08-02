The Supreme Court on Friday said that protesting farmers have the right to express their grievances and told the Centre and the Punjab government to rope in “neutral persons” to find a solution for their demands, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan was hearing the Haryana government’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s July 10 order directing the reopening of the Shambhu border between the two states.

The Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu has been closed to public transport for more than five months. It was heavily barricaded in February to stop protesting farmers from marching to Delhi.

At the hearing, Kant said: “In a democratic setup, see they [farmers] have right to voice their grievances”.

The bench, however, said that the farmers should be persuaded not to come to the protest site with tractors and earthmover vehicles.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the protesting farmers “cannot be allowed to simply go up to the [national] capital”, Bar and Bench reported.

In response, the bench suggested that a dialogue with the farmers should take place through a committee of “neutral persons”.

“Finalise the names [of committee members],” the bench said. “There are some very good personalities. Sometimes there may be [a] mind block because you have sent a political person, so think of neutral persons. And both of you suggesting will inspire more confidence among the farmers.”

The bench added: “Judges are not experts but there may be some former judges with agricultural background. Some professors, researchers of prominent universities. Try to resolve.”

On July 24, the Supreme Court proposed setting up an independent committee comprising eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in order to resolve their demands.

On Friday, Mehta sought more time to finalise the names of the committee members.

The court said that the names should come from the Centre and the state governments and listed the matter for hearing on August 12.