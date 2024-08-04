The Ayodhya district administration on Saturday bulldozed a bakery owned by local Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan who is accused of raping a minor girl, The Indian Express reported.

Moid Khan, the 62-year-old bakery owner, and his 22-year-old employee Raju Khan were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday.

On Friday, Chief Minister Adityanath met the mother of the rape survivor and promised her justice in the matter.

After the meeting, the Ayodhya district administration reportedly began to collate information about the Samajwadi Party leader’s properties. They also visited his home to take measurements.

On Saturday, the team bulldozed the bakery.

Ashok Saini, the sub-divisional magistrate of Ayodhya, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the structure was demolished because it was “built illegally on a pond”, adding that the authorities were gathering information about other properties owned by Moid Khan.

Meanwhile, Raj Karan Nayyar, Ayodhya’s superintendent of police, suspended two policemen, including the relevant section house officer. A sub-inspector stationed at a police outpost was also suspended.

The police had filed the rape case against the bakery owner and his employee on Monday. The minor, who had been working at the bakery, was taken to the hospital after she reported stomach pains. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that she was pregnant.

“The investigation is ongoing and evidence is being collected,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. “We have so far not found any video of sexual assault as claimed in the FIR.”

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for a DNA test of the accused in the case. “Justice should be done by getting the DNA test done of all accused instead of doing politics by just making allegations,” he said.

Yadav said that “levelling allegations to defame the SP without investigating the incident is motivated by political malice”.

The state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Yadav had given a “clean chit” to the accused.

BJP leaders, including Adityanath, have claimed that the accused is part of Faizabad MP and Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad’s team. Ayodhya is part of the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati asked how many accused were subjected to DNA tests when the Samajwadi Party was in power in the state.

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, a BJP ally, stated that a tyrant has no caste and no party should support them.