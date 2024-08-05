The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu action to investigate the safety regulations being followed by buildings and coaching institutes in the national capital, reported Bar and Bench.

This came after three Union Public Service Commission aspirants at a private coaching centre in New Delhi, t

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan remarked that coaching institutes are operating in violation of building norms and regulations and have become “death chambers”.

“We are issuing suo motu notice to NCT of Delhi and Union of India to come out with guidelines of the safety norms that have been taken” the Court said, while making the oral observations. “These places have become death chambers. You are taking away the lives of young ones coming from different parts of the country and their lives are being taken away.”

The three students, enrolled at Rau’s IAS Study Circle, drowned on July 27 when the coaching centre’s basement flooded after a nearby drainage pipeline burst.

The Court suggested that these institutes should conduct classes online until they fully comply with the safety norms outlined in the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, and the Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016.

“All coaching institutes and centres of Delhi are required to comply with the fire and safety norms under the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021 read with Unified Building Bye Laws of Delhi, 2016,” the court said. “Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for dignified life of young ones studying there. Such norms must include proper ventilation, safety passages, air and light.”

The court asked the Central government and the Delhi government to provide details on the safety norms that have been established and explain how they have ensured compliance with these regulations.

It said that the deaths of three aspirants are “eye openers for one and all”.

The Court was hearing an appeal from the Coaching Federation of India, which challenged the Delhi High Court's directives regarding the proliferation of coaching institutes in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi due to their failure to comply with fire and safety regulations.

The court has ordered a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the deaths of three aspirants. It also ordered setting up a committee to review the national capital’s administrative, financial and physical infrastructure.

The Court dismissed the appeal, imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Coaching Federation of India.