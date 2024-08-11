Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had “hidden stakes” in offshore entities tied to stock price manipulation and money laundering by the Adani Group, American short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged on Saturday citing whistleblower documents.

Buch and her husband denied the allegations in a statement to the press.

This came 18 months after the firm presented evidence in support of its claim that the Adani Group was behind “the largest con in corporate history”.

Hindenburg Research had said in January 2023 that the Adani Group’s companies were on a “precarious financial footing” and had amassed substantial debt by pledging overvalued shares. It accused the group of accounting fraud and money laundering using offshore tax havens.

India’s markets regulator, led by Madhabi Buch, had “drawn a blank” in its investigation of the allegations last year and told a Supreme Court-appointed panel that further enquiry could be a “journey without a destination.”

“We suspect SEBI’s unwillingness to take meaningful action against suspect offshore shareholders in the Adani Group may stem from Chairperson Madhabi Buch’s complicity in using the exact same funds used by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani,” Hindenburg Research has said.

“As detailed in our original Adani report, documents from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alleged that Adani ‘grossly’ overvalued the import valuation of key power equipment, using offshore shell entities to siphon and launder money from the Indian public,” Hindenburg Research.

An investigation by the non-profit Adani Watch in December 2023 showed how a web of offshore entities controlled by Gautam Adani’s brother, Vinod Adani, received funds from the alleged over-invoicing.

In one example of this alleged malfeasance, a Vinod Adani-controlled company had invested in the Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund in Bermuda, an offshore tax haven. This entity then invested in IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius, another tax haven.

IPE Plus Fund 1 then invested money in the Indian financial markets.

“What we hadn’t realized: the current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani,” Hindenburg Research said on Saturday.

Madhabi and Dhaval Buch seem to have first invested in IPE Plus Fund 1 on June 5, 2015, in Singapore, per the whistleblower documents accessed by the short-seller. The source of the investment was noted as “salary” while the couple’s net worth at the time was estimated at $10 million.

On March 22, 2017, weeks before Madhabi Buch joined the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a full-time member, Dhaval Buch wrote to a Mauritius fund administrator requesting to “be the sole person authorised to operate the Accounts”.

This seemingly moved “the assets out of his wife’s name ahead of the politically sensitive appointment”, Hindenburg Research said.

Buch is the first woman to become a full-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board, in 2017, and the first person from the private sector to become its member and later chairperson in 2022, according to The Hindu.

Responding to the short-seller’s claims, the couple said on Saturday: “We strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report…All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens…It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.”

