Wife of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip was killed in a bomb explosion at their home in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, quoting police officials.

While the former MLA is from the tribal Kuki community, his wife, 59-year-old Charubala Haokip came was a Meitei. The incident comes amid ethnic clashes between the two communities.

The explosion occurred around 3 pm on Saturday when Charubala Haokip was burning waste at her house at E Mulam village in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi.

According to an unidentified police officer, a locally made improvised explosive device was concealed among waste material, reported The Indian Express.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. The police officer said that the explosion might be related to a family dispute.

Yamthong Haokip has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and determine the type of explosives usedt, reported the Deccan Herald.

Haokip served as the Saikul MLA twice – once in 2012 and again in 2017 – on Congress tickets. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.