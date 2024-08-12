The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab and Haryana to hold a meeting within one week to lay down rules for the partial opening of the Shambhu border between the two states, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan was hearing the Haryana government’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order on July 10 directing the reopening of the Shambhu border.

The Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu has been closed to public transport for more than five months. It was heavily barricaded in February to stop protesting farmers from marching to Delhi.

“A meeting of concerned police officials [of both the states] may be held, but if both sides are able to resolve such modalities, they need not await an order of this court and can give force to resolutions,” the bench said, reported Bar and Bench.

This came after Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh requested some directions to relax the blockade for the passage of vehicles going for essential purposes and daily commutes, reported Live Law.

The bench suggested that Punjab should first persuade the protestors to remove the tractors and trolleys from the site.

“Why do you not persuade the farmers, because highways are not parking space for tractors, trolleys etc,” Kant said.

The bench also asked Haryana to keep at least one lane of the highway available for the passage of vehicles for senior citizens, women and patients seeking medical treatment.

At a previous hearing on August 2, the Supreme Court had said that protesting farmers have the right to express their grievances and told the Centre and the Punjab government to rope in “neutral persons” to find a solution for their demands.

The bench had suggested that a dialogue with the farmers should take place through a committee of “neutral persons”. On Monday, both states submitted a list of names of persons who could be included in the panel.