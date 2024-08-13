Pakistan’s former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody and court martial proceedings have been initiated against him, the country’s army said on Monday, according to Dawn.

This is reportedly the first time that court martial proceedings have been initiated against a former chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The case pertains to allegations that in 2017, Hameed misused his authority and orchestrated raids at the home and offices of Moeez Khan, the owner of a private housing scheme named Top City, PTI reported. The military had formed a committee to investigate the allegations in April.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed [Retd], under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the country’s military said in a press release. “In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established.”

Hameed was the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence from June 2019 to November 2021. The army replaced him with Nadeem Anjum in late 2021, which led to a standoff between the military and the government, then headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hameed took premature retirement in December 2022, four months before he was due to retire from the army. He left the post shortly after the tenure of the current army chief Asim Munir began.