At least 151 MPs and MLAs are facing cases related to crimes against women, non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report released on Wednesday.

The report analysed 755 affidavits of sitting MPs and 3,938 affidavits of sitting MLAs across all 28 states and eight Union territories over the last five years.

Of the 151 legislators who are facing cases related to crimes against women, 16 are MPs and 135 are MLAs.

Two MPs and 14 MLAs are facing cases of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code according to the report.

The other crimes that legislators have been charged with include acid attacks, molestation, sexual harassment, assaulting women with intent to disrobe them, voyeurism, stalking, buying or selling of a minor for purposes of prostitution and marital cruelty.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has the highest number of sitting legislators who are facing cases for crimes against women, at 54. The Congress has 23 legislators facing similar charges while the Telugu Desam Party has 17 sitting MPs or MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Five BJP legislators have declared cases of rape against them. The number is the same for the Congress.

West Bengal is the state with the highest number of legislators facing cases for crimes against women, at 25. Andhra Pradesh came in second at 21 followed by Odisha at 17, according to the report.

“These figures reveal the grave malaise and travesty in our political system where the rich and powerful MPs/MLAs with cases related to crime against women are able to subvert the system, use their influence to interfere with the police investigations, use the judicial delays to their advantage and in some cases continuously harass the victims and their families,” the report said.

The Association for Democratic Reforms recommended that candidates with a criminal background should be debarred from contesting elections. Political parties should declare reasons as to why candidates with criminal cases were given tickets to contest elections as directed by the Supreme Court in a 2020 judgement, it added.