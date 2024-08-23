The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties and individuals from calling for a complete shutdown in Maharashtra to protest the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a school in Thane district, reported PTI.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday called for a general strike across Maharashtra on Saturday to protest against the alleged incident, which took place on August 12.

Earlier on Friday, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a complete shutdown of all businesses and services should be observed till 2 pm on Saturday, reported ANI.

Special Project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. click here

“Bus and train services should also be shut,” Thackeray told ANI. “You may belong to any religion or caste, but make this bandh successful for the protection of your daughters and sisters.”

On Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar was hearing two petitions challenging the Opposition’s call for the bandh.

State Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that the call for a general strike was illegal. The petitioners also cited a Kerala High Court judgement that prohibited political parties from calling for state-wide shutdowns, reported The Indian Express.

The bench directed the Maharashtra government to take necessary steps to prevent a bandh on Saturday.

“The state government will take all steps to ensure there is no damage or destruction of human lives or property,” Saraf told the court. “The state will do its duty but everyone has constitutional responsibilities which they should abide by.”

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team probing the case filed a first information report against the school administration where the alleged incident occurred. The school authority has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for not reporting the alleged incident in time, reported The Indian Express.

This came a day after the High Court reprimanded the state government and the police for delayed action in the case. A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan asked the Badlapur police why the statements of the two girls and their families were not recorded in time.

The person accused in the case, Akshay Shinde, was arrested and booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on August 17.