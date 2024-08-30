Vistara on Friday announced that it will operate its flights only till November 11, after which the airline will be merging operations with the Tata Group’s Air India.

In 2022, Singapore Airlines announced that Vistara would be merged with Air India by March 2024. Tata Group owns a 51% stake in Vistara and Singapore Airlines has the remaining 49%.

“Starting 03-September-2024, customers will progressively not be able to make bookings for travel after 11-November-2024 i.e. 12-November-2024 onwards on Vistara,” the airline said on Friday. “For travel after 11-November-2024, you can book via the Air India website or through the Air India mobile app.”

It added that if a customer had an existing booking with Vistara after November 11, their flight would be operated by Air India.

“As Vistara and Air India join wings, we look forward to flying you to a sky full of possibilities that allows you to explore the world,” the airline said.

The development came after Singapore Airlines announced that it had received approval from the Union government for its proposed foreign direct investment into Air India, The Hindu reported.

Singapore Airlines would now hold a 25.1% stake in the combined entity, which includes Air India, Air India Express and Vistara, with a total fleet size of 285 aircraft, in return for a Rs 2,058.5 crore investment.

“This approval, along with other governmental and regulatory approvals received to-date, marks a significant development towards the completion of the merger,” Singapore Airlines stated, according to The Hindu.

Air India said that it welcomed approval given by the Union government for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines. “This is an important milestone that facilitates the merger process between Vistara and Air India, and the broader transformation of the Air India Group,” it said, according to The Indian Express.