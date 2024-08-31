A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to dismiss the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the president listing concerns about the functioning of the Delhi government.

Gupta said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been mired in several alleged scams that have “severely impacted the integrity and functioning of the government”. He pointed out that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail on corruption charges related to the liquor policy case being investigated by central agencies.

“The [liquor policy] scam has not only shaken public confidence but also crippled the decision-making process at the highest level of the Delhi government,” Gupta said on social media.

The BJP claimed that there has been a governance impasse in the national capital as a result of the chief minister being in jail for more than four months.

Kejriwal’s refusal to resign from the post, Gupta claimed, had led to a constitutional crisis. “This has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi,” he said.

The delegation also said that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission “ represents a serious violation ” of constitutional provisions that mandate the formation of a finance commission.

The BJP MLAs also alleged that the Delhi government was deliberately blocking the welfare schemes of the Centre.

BJP MLAs with the memorandum outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Credit: @Gupta_vijender/X

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP’s memorandum to Murmu was “shows they have already accepted defeat ” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Delhi is expected to head for Assembly polls in the early months of 2025.

“The BJP has no regard for the Constitution and has repeatedly attacked it,” The Hindu quoted the party as saying. “Wherever the BJP can’t win elections, it attempts to run a parallel government with the sole objective to disrupt the work of the elected government.”

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in the national capital since 2015.