The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Film Certification to consider objections raised against the movie Emergency before clearing it for release, reported Live Law.

Emergency is a Hindi-language film based on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government in 1975. It stars actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

The film certification board told the court on Wednesday that it is yet to clear the movie for release on September 6.

With this in mind, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf disposed of two public interest litigations challenging the movie’s release, stating that there was no point in “prejudging” the matter.

The petitions against the release of the film were moved by two Sikh groups: Jabalpur Sikh Sangat and Guru Singh Sabha Indore. They alleged that the movie included scenes infringing on the fundamental rights of their community.

The petitioners also said that the film’s depiction of historical events and use of the term “Khalistan” could mislead and defame Sikhs.

Khalistan refers to an independent nation for Sikhs that some members of the community seek to carve out of India.

They had requested an unconditional apology from Ranaut, who is also the producer of the movie, for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The court had on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification on the petitions.