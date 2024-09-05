Sculptor Jaydeep Apte, who built the statue of 17th-century ruler Shivaji in Maharashtra’s Malvan that collapsed on August 26, was arrested on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

The 35-foot statue at the Rajkot Fort in the Malvan area of Sindhudurg district had collapsed amid heavy rainfall and strong winds. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day in December.

Apte, arrested in Kalyan, had been absconding for more than a week. A lookout circular had been issued for him.

After the statue collapsed, the Malvan Police had filed a first information report against Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil for offences including attempted murder, attempt to culpable homicide, destruction of public property and negligence.

The FIR was based on the complaint of the Public Works Department.

Patil was arrested in Kolhapur on August 30.

The collapse of the statue had sparked a political controversy with the Opposition alleging corruption by the Mahayuti government in the state.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group.

The state’s Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance had also said that the statue’s collapse was an insult to Shivaji.

The controversy led Modi to apologise for the collapse .

At a gathering in Maharashtra’s Palghar on August 30, Modi said that Shivaji was not just a ruler. “He is highly revered and worshipped,” the prime minister had said. “For us, he is our aaradhya dev [revered deity].”

He added: “I extend my apologies to all those who worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their revered deity. I know their sentiments are hurt.”

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held later this year.