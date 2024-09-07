At least six persons were killed in gun violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in a remote area of Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday, an Army official told Scroll.

Three of those killed belonged to the Kuki community while the others were Meiteis.

The first death was reported after suspected militants entered the home of a victim and shot him dead in his sleep, reported PTI.

The man lived alone about 5 kilometres from the Jiribam district headquarters. It was not immediately clear which ethnic group the man or his assailants belonged to.

The other five victims were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire between members of both communities about 7 kilometres away from the district headquarters in Nungchapi.

“This morning, the town of Jiribam was struck by sudden violence as clashes erupted between two communities in the Nungchapi area,” the Assam Rifles official told Scroll.

The official added: “Despite the region being a non-AFSPA [Armed Forces Special Powers Act] zone, the local Assam Rifles Battalion acted swiftly, with the commanding officer personally walking several kilometres to reach the scene amidst local blockades. The Assam Rifles has launched a joint search operation, recovering three bodies believed to be from the Kuki community. The unit is actively working to minimise further casualties by reaching out to affected individuals.”

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act , or AFSPA, gives Army personnel sweeping powers in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

Saturday’s violence came a day after an elderly man was killed and six others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a rocket attack by suspected Kuki militants in Bishnupur district.

Today (06.09.2024), Kuki militants have deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in 02 (two) locations of Bishnupur District, in one of which one senior citizen civilian, RK Rabei (78) of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai, expired and 06 (six) other civilians were…

The rocket landed inside the compound of a house belonging to former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng, in the Moirang area .

“The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded,” an unidentified official said. “He died on the spot.”

The man who died, 72-year-old RK Rabei, was from the Meitei community. He was offering prayers when shrapnel from the rocket struck him in the head, EastMojo reported.

The rocket landed around 100 metres away from the Indian National Army War Museum in Moirang, which is dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Moirang also happens to be the place where Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat Ali of the Indian National Army hoisted the tricolour for the first time on Indian soil in 1944.

The museum was likely the target of the rocket attack, NDTV reported quoting unidentified persons.

On Friday night, residents living in the peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights after several alleged drone sightings, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Several drones were allegedly seen at Narainsena and Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur, and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East, which created panic in the areas, the officials said.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella organisation of six Meitei groups, demanded the resignation of Rajiv Singh, the state’s director general of police, in light of the violence.

“We, the indigenous people of Manipur…are deeply dismayed by the apparent inaction and complicity of your leadership in securing the lives and property of civilians amidst the ongoing crisis,” the group wrote to Singh on Saturday.

“The relentless attacks carried out by immigrant armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups from the occupied hill territories of Manipur, including drone bombings and aerial assaults, have left the population vulnerable and in constant fear,” the letter said.

“As the head of security in the state, we believe that your understanding of the situation in Manipur has fallen short of what is required to protect the people,” the group added. “In light of this, we respectfully request that you tender your resignation and relieve yourself of the responsibilities of the security head in Manipur.”

The group has also demanded the resignation of Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security advisor and chairman of the state’s Unified Command.

The Unified Command takes all security-related decisions in Manipur. It comprises senior administrative and police officials and officials from central agencies including the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Intelligence Bureau, among others.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. At least 226 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the state Assembly on August 2.

Earlier on Friday, another rocket had been fired towards the residential area of Tronglaobi, around 45 kilometres from the state capital Imphal.

The rocket attacks came three days after Singh condemned suspected militants for targeting security forces and civilians with drones. He said the state government would “take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism”.