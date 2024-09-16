A bomb exploded at Manipur transport minister Khashim Vashum’s home in the state’s Ukhrul district on Saturday, The Hindu reported, quoting unidentified police officials. No injuries were reported.

Vashum, who also holds the veterinary and animal husbandry portfolio, was in Imphal when the explosion took place. The low-intensity blast did not cause much damage to his home, located in the Hamleikhong area in the Ukhrul town, The Hindu quoted unidentified officials as saying.

“We are trying to find out who was behind the blast,” an official said.

Vashum is a member of the Naga People’s Front, which is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes.

Over the past few weeks, there has been an escalation in violence and protests in the state.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal on September 10. On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed for a few hours to allow people to buy essentials.

On Sunday, the state government extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal, till September 20, according to The Hindu. The other two districts are Bishnupur and Kakching.

The state government had suspended internet services in the five districts on September 10, a day after thousands of students protested in front of the state secretariat and Raj Bhavan seeking action against those responsible for recent drone and missile attacks.