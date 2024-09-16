The Manipur government on Monday lifted the internet ban in the five valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur with immediate effect and ordered the reopening of schools across the state from Tuesday, NDTV reported.

N Ashok Kumar, the state’s commissioner and secretary (home), urged the public to refrain from activities that could create law and order problems that warrant the suspension of internet services again.

“I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on social media.

The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state.



Pleased to attend the… pic.twitter.com/CzpfmUTjPX — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 16, 2024

On September 10, the state government suspended internet services in the valley districts for five days. The restrictions were extended till September 20 on Sunday.

The restriction on using broadband internet was, however, lifted on September 12.

The internet services were suspended a day after thousands of students protested in front of the state secretariat and the Raj Bhavan seeking action against those responsible for recent drone and missile attacks in the state.

The protests came after an elderly man was killed and six others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a rocket attack by suspected Kuki militants in Bishnupur district on September 6.

A day later, at least seven persons were killed in gun violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in a remote area of Manipur’s Jiribam district.

On Sunday, a Central Reserve Police Force camp in the Thangbuh village in the Kangpokpi district was attacked , leading to the death of a woman due to splinter injuries.

Over the past few weeks, there has been an escalation in violence and protests in the state.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal on September 10. On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed for a few hours to allow people to buy essentials.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since Friday.