India on Monday urged authorities in the United States to take prompt action against those who vandalised the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York’s Melville.

While the time of the vandalisation was not known, photos began circulating on social media earlier in the day showing anti-India graffiti on signage outside the temple.

“The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable,” said the Consulate General of India in New York.

The consulate also stated that it was in contact with the local community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities in the United States.

The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) September 16, 2024

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation that runs the temple, stated that a prayer meeting was held at the site of the vandalisation. Among those who attended it were US Representatives Nick LaLota and Tom Suozzi, and New York State Senator Mario Mattera, among other local, state and federal leaders.

Melville, where the incident took place, is nearly 28 kilometres from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a community event at the spot on September 22.

In July, a BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Canada’s Edmonton was defaced with alleged anti-India graffiti. The Indian Consulate General in Vancouver had urged Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and act promptly against the perpetrators.