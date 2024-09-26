A Mumbai court on Thursday sentenced Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, Bar and Bench reported.

Raut, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, was also fined Rs 25,000 by the Metropolitan Magistrate 25th Court in Mazgaon.

Medha Somaiya had claimed that Raut made a malicious allegation against her on April 15, 2022, and the statement was widely circulated among the public through electronic and print media.

She alleged that Raut’s remark was meant to tarnish her image in the eyes of the general public, her family and friends, The Times of India reported.

In June 2022, while issuing summons to Raut, the court had noted that the complainant had prima facie proved that his comment had hurt her reputation.