Israel is preparing for a likely ground operation in Lebanon after launching wide-ranging air strikes in the past four days, reported the Associated Press on Thursday.

The news agency quoted the Israeli Army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi as telling troops that Tel Aviv’s recent airstrikes in Lebanese territory were meant to “prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah”.

This came as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at Israeli territory. One missile was aimed at the headquarters of Israel’s spy agency Mossad in Tel Aviv, marking the group’s deepest strike yet.

“We keep striking and hitting them everywhere,” Halevi told troops on Israel’s northern border on Wednesday, reported BBC. “The goal is very clear – to safely return the residents of the north. To achieve that, we are preparing the process of a manoeuvre, which means your military boots... will enter enemy territory.”

Lebanon’s health minister confirmed the deaths of more than 50 people due to Israeli strikes on Wednesday. Tel Aviv has said it is targeting Hezbollah’s intelligence assets and weapons stores. The attacks have killed more than 600 persons since Monday, according to the BBC.

The attacks have also displaced at least 90,000 persons since Monday, in addition to the initial 1,10,000 persons who fled southern Lebanon before the violence began, according to the United Nations.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The attacks have displaced around 70,000 people from northern Israel.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas. Both groups are backed by Iran.

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then. The attacks have killed more than 40,000 persons, including 16,500 children.

United National Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “hell is breaking loose” in the region.

The European Union, United States, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar jointly issued a statement calling for an “immediate 21-day ceasefire to provide space for diplomacy”, reported AP.

Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the United Nations Security Council “to guarantee the withdrawal of Israel from all the occupied Lebanese territories and the violations that are repeated on a daily basis”.

Indians in Lebanon urged to leave

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday strongly urged citizens in the West Asian country to leave in view of the escalating violence. The embassy also urged Indians not to travel to Lebanon till further notice.

“Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and the remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut,” the embassy said, in a reiteration of an advisory issued on August 1.