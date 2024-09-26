Mumbai’s municipal corporation on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a 45-year-old woman who fell into an open stormwater drain in Mumbai’s Andheri amid heavy rainfall.

The woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, fell into the stormwater drain around 9.20 pm on Wednesday while crossing a road to board a bus, The Indian Express reported. Fire brigade personnel recovered her body at 11.27 pm from the Veravali Reservoir outlet, over 100 metres from the spot where she fell.

Gaikwad was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

The Mumbai Police filed an accidental death report in connection with the death, NDTV reported, quoting unidentified officials.

“The stormwater drain was flowing below the road surface and due to the rain, the entire road was inundated, and quite naturally the force of water was very high,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified official as saying. “That’s why the victim got washed away, immediately after falling into the drain.”

Following this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani formed a three-member panel to look into the incident. A report has also been sought within three days.

“A high-level inquiry committee comprising three members has been formed,” a release from the municipal corporation said. “Deputy Commissioner of Zone 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, will chair the committee, while Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Quality) Avinash Tambe will be the other two members.”