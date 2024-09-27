Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday cancelled his visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati after leaders from the ruling Telugu Desam Party demanded that he fill a form declaring his faith before entering its premises, The Indian Express reported.

This comes days after Telugu Desam Party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used to make laddoos at the Sri Venkateswara temple when the Reddy-led YSR Congress Party was in power.

The laddoos are given as holy prasad, or offerings, at the temple, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

The Telugu Desam Party is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The YSR Congress Party led the previous government in the state.

Amid the controversy over the laddoos, Reddy had planned to visit the temple on Saturday morning. However, leaders from the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party asked Reddy to sign a declaration meant for non-Hindus, NDTV reported, citing unidentified sources.

The two parties, citing a rule of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, said that foreigners and non-Hindus must declare their faith for the Hindu deity Venkateswara before visiting the temple. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam runs the Sri Venkateswara temple.

State BJP chief D Purandeswari on Wednesday also said that the former chief minister had to sign the declaration, asserting that the rule for non-Hindus has been in place for decades.

At a press conference on Friday, Reddy claimed that he was denied permission to visit the temple.

“I may read the Bible inside the four walls of my home, but outside, I respect Hinduism, Islam, and Sikh religions,” he said. “Don’t people know my religion? As CM, I have presented the sacred clothes to Lord Venkateswara. No one questioned my religion and faith ever.”

He claimed that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, the BJP and their ally Janasena Party were spreading false information. “Do not indulge in dirty politics in the name of religion,” he said.

The YSR Congress chief added that he had visited the temple many times earlier. “I not only visited the temple several times, I accompanied the PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi], I accompanied many leaders, why was I not questioned then? Why is my faith under question now?” he asked. “What kind of secularism is this?”

On the claims about the ghee used for the laddoos, Reddy questioned the delay in the lab report being made public, NDTV reported.

After the allegations came to light, the Telugu Desam Party released a report from the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food lab under the National Dairy Development Board, which it said confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee.

The ruling party’s spokesperson, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, said that a lab recognised by the Centre had confirmed the presence of animal fat used in the ghee used during the YSR Congress Party’s rule.

Jagan Mohan Reddy spreading lies, alleges CM

Responding to the allegations about the temple visit, Naidu claimed that Reddy was “spreading lies” and added that no notice was issued to the former chief minister, NDTV reported. “Did anyone stop you [Reddy] from going?” he asked. “Show the notice if you have to the media.”

Naidu added that Reddy was not interested in submitting the declaration, ANI reported. “This is is why he avoids visiting Tirumala…,” he said.

He added: “In the past, you [Reddy] have visited Tirumala by breaking its rules and regulations, and it seems you intend to continue doing so, which is unfair.”

On the claims about the laddoos, Naidu said that there had been no adulteration tests done by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam earlier. “We initiated world-class testing equipment labs and will discuss with experts across the country,” he said. “TTD sanctity is our priority. I will not spare anyone who hurts the sentiments and traditions of temples.”