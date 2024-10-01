A 30-year-old delivery agent enrolled with Flipkart was killed in Lucknow’s Chinhat area allegedly by a customer to whom he was delivering an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, reported PTI on Tuesday.

The customer and an accomplice killed the delivery man to avoid paying for the Apple device, which had been ordered via the cash-on-delivery option, police said.

“On September 23, delivery boy Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh to PTI. “After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal.”

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family members filed a missing persons report with the police.

An inquiry led the authorities to Gajanan’s accomplice Akash, who reportedly confessed to the crime and has been arrested.

Singh said that members of the State Disaster Response Force were searching for Sahu’s body in the canal.

It is unclear whether Gajanan has been arrested.