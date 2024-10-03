Two Meitei men who were allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants have been safely released, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

“I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and Central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return,” said Singh. “Your efforts are deeply valued.”

The men were released in exchange for the transfer of 11 Kuki prisoners from Imphal to the Churachandpur Jail, reported Deccan Herald.

The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police . I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 3, 2024

On Friday, three men – Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh – were reported missing after they left their homes in Imphal valley’s Thoubal district for taking part in an Army recruitment event in Imphal West’s New Keithelmanbi.

They were caught by suspected Kuki militants while on their way. Ningombam Johnson Singh managed to escape from the abductors, The Hindu reported.

On Sunday, a video was widely shared on social media in which Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh could be heard urging the chief minister to agree to the demands of their alleged abductors to rescue them. They did not mention what the demands were.

However, unidentified officials told the Hindustan Times that the demand from the state government was the release of Kuki activist Mark T Haokip, who was held on charges of secessionism in 2022.

Besides the release of Haokip, who is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency, the suspected militants also wanted all Kuki inmates of the Sajiwa jail in Imphal to be shifted to the Churachandpur Jail, a senior Assam Rifles official told Scroll.

After the video emerged, the chief minister said that he had held a meeting with state legislators to resolve the situation.

“We condemn such heinous acts and our government is working to secure the safe release of the victims,” N Biren Singh said on social media.

The Manipur Police said that security forces were “making all out efforts to rescue the missing/kidnapped youths as quickly as possible”.

On Monday, the chief minister told reporters that he was sending the director general of police to the district to hold talks with the alleged abductors and secure the release of the two men.

Ningombam Johnson Singh earlier said that the three men, who were on a two-wheeler, had mistakenly reached Keithelmanbi instead of New Keithelmanbi where they were allegedly abducted.

Keithelmanbi is situated in the foothills and in the buffer zone between the Meitei and Kuki-dominated areas of the state.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes.