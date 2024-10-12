The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Saturday suspended Sulbha Khodke, the MLA from Amravati, for six years over alleged anti-party activities, reported ANI.

The suspension comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Khadke was one of the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the Legislative Council elections held in July, according to PTI.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance had won nine out of the 11 Legislative Council seats for which elections took place. The coalition comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group.

From the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress had fielded one candidate and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) was supporting Peasants and Workers Party’s Jayant Patil, who lost the polls.

Nana Patole, the Congress’ Maharashtra unit chief, said on Friday that there were several complaints of Khodke working against the party, reported PTI.

He said that the decision to suspend the MLA was taken on the instructions of the party’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

The Assembly election in Maharashtra is expected to be held later this year.