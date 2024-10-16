At least 10 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats in the past two days. All threats subsequently turned out to be hoaxes.

On Tuesday, threats were issued to an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago, an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore and IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to Lucknow.

The Air India aircraft bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in the remote Canadian city of Iqaluit as a precautionary measure.

The 211 passengers and crew onboard the aircraft disembarked at the airport located about 300 kms north of the Arctic circle, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. According to local media in Iqaluit, an “unspecified bomb threat from a person in India to Air India” was relayed to the flight’s captain.

The aircraft was re-screened as per the security protocol, Air India said.

“Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days,” the airline added. “Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible operator all threats are taken seriously.”

The Air India spokesperson said the carrier is considering legal action against those responsible for the fake threats and the financial losses it incurred.

Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s emergency preparedness minister, said that “the city of Iqaluit is not equipped to house these passengers” and that he had approved a request for resources of the Canadian Armed Forces to be used to “send passengers safely to their destination in Chicago”.

The Air India Express aircraft flying from Madurai to Singapore was escorted out to the sea, away from populated areas of the city-state, by two fighter jets of the Singapore Air Force, as per the procedure. It safely landed at Singapore’s Changi airport after 10 pm.

An investigation had been launched into the threat, Singapore’s defence minister Ng Eng Hen said.

On domestic routes, an Alliance Air flight from Amritsar to Dehradun, an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya, a SpiceJet Darbhanga-Mumbai flight and an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru received threats.

The flights were cleared for operations after security checks.

On Monday, similar threats were issued to an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York.

On the same day, two IndiGo flights operating on the routes connecting Mumbai to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Muscat, Oman also received threats.

These were declared hoaxes by the security agencies, The Hindu reported.

The IndiGo aircraft was taken to an isolated bay and mandatory security checks were conducted, the Business Standard quoted the airline as saying. The flight then departed from Mumbai again at about 1.15 pm following an 11-hour delay.

The IndiGo flight to Muscat was also taken to an isolated bay for security checks. It left Mumbai again at about 9.15 am after a seven-hour delay.

The civil aviation ministry convened a high-level meeting with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, the Central Industrial Security Force and senior airport security officers, ANI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The Central Industrial Security Force, which reports to the Union home ministry, provides security to all commercial airports in India.