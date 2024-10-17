Vistara airlines’ Frankfurt-Mumbai flight, with 134 passengers and 13 crew on board, made an emergency landing in Mumbai at 7.45 am on Thursday after a bomb threat, reported PTI.

This was at least the 18th flight by an Indian air carrier to receive a bomb threat in four days.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was isolated and subjected to a security check on arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. “We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks,” Vistara said in the statement.

On Wednesday, an Akasa Air aircraft en route to Bengaluru from Delhi returned to the national capital after receiving a bomb threat.

Two SpiceJet aircraft and four IndiGo flights – Riyadh to Mumbai, Mumbai to Singapore, Chennai to Lucknow and Mumbai to Delhi – also received bomb threats on Wednesday. Another IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a similar threat.

A direct message was received on SpiceJet’s account on the social media platform X regarding a bomb threat related to two flights, an unidentified spokesperson of the airline told ANI.

On Tuesday, threats were issued to an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago, an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore and an IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to Lucknow.

On Monday, similar threats were issued to an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York.

On the same day, two IndiGo flights operating on the routes connecting Mumbai to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Muscat, Oman also received threats.

The threats from Monday and Tuesday were declared hoaxes by the security agencies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the bomb threats.