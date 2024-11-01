Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the “barbaric violence” against Hindus, Christians and other minorities in Bangladesh and said that the South Asian country remained in a “total state of chaos”.

Trump said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had “ignored” Hindus across the world and in the United States. “They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own southern border,” the former president said on social media.

He added: “We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left.”

The presidential election in the United States is scheduled to take place on November 5. Trump is the Republican Party’s presidential candidate. He was the president of the United States between 2017 and 2021.

Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in July after Biden ended his campaign.

Several parts of Bangladesh reported incidents of violence against religious minorities following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

Hasina resigned as the prime minister on that day and fled to India after the student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, which started in July, evolved into a broader agitation against her government.

Muhammad Yunus , a Nobel laureate and economist, took over as the head of an interim government on August 8.

I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.



It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

On Thursday, Trump also said that he would “strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi” if he was voted into power.

Earlier this month, the former president said that India imposed the highest tariffs on foreign goods and vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if he was re-elected.

Trump has voiced concerns about India’s trade ties with the United States on several occasions in the past as well.

On September 17, Trump called India a “very big abuser” of the trade relationship with his country.

In August 2023, he claimed that India imposes excessively high tax rates on American products, and said that he would introduce reciprocal taxes if he were to come to power in 2024.

