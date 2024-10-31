The 2024 United States presidential election presents a paradox that has left many Democrats and political observers both alarmed and baffled: Donald Trump remains a favourite to reclaim the presidency despite having been convicted of felonies, facing numerous criminal charges, openly advocating the use of military force against political opponents and promoting authoritarian policies.

Even more perplexing is the fact that a significant portion of the American electorate not only tolerates his strongman tactics but embraces them. When asked by a CNN news anchor why Trump is gaining support, Democratic politician Hillary Clinton responded that many American voters “find him to be a strong man, and that is very attractive”.

Why is this happening in a nation that prides itself on being the "world’s greatest democracy"?

Trump’s rise to prominence has reignited an often overlooked truth about American politics: there is a significant authoritarian strain in the country’s political DNA. A report from the Pew Research Center in February found that 32% of Americans believe an authoritarian leader – someone who can make decisions without interference from parliament or the courts – would be a good way to govern the country. By comparison, just 8% in Sweden said they believed this was desirable.

This reflects a broader global trend, where a median of 31% across 24 countries support authoritarian models, particularly in nations facing economic struggles or social instability. But why is this happening in the US?

Authoritarianism often finds fertile ground in times of fear and uncertainty. Economic disparities, demographic changes, and a perceived breakdown of social order have driven many Americans to seek refuge in the comforting embrace of a strongman figure. For these voters, democracy – with its complexities and slow-moving processes – seems inadequate to address the nation's problems.

A leader who promises swift, decisive action, even if it means bending or breaking democratic norms, or refusing to accept election results and the peaceful transfer of power, offers a seductive alternative.

This longing for authoritarianism is not unique to the US. Globally, authoritarianism tends to flourish in societies where citizens feel economically insecure or threatened by rapid social change. In countries like India, Indonesia, and Brazil, where economic inequality is stark, authoritarian models of governance attract significant support, as they promise order and stability.

Trump taps into similar anxieties in America, casting himself as the defender of “real Americans” against immigrants, the elite, and what he calls the “deep state”. His rhetoric of “Make America Great Again” is less about restoring democratic values and more about returning to an imaginary time of social and cultural uniformity, where he is the sole protector of a threatened majority.

Many Trump supporters are drawn to his message of strength because it resonates with a deep-seated desire for simplicity in governance. Authoritarian systems offer clear, direct solutions in a world that often feels overwhelmingly complex. This appeal is particularly strong among those who feel left behind by globalisation or disillusioned with a political system that seems to cater only to the wealthy and well-connected.

The Pew study underscores this point: support for authoritarianism in the West is higher among those with lower incomes, who feel that the current system has failed them. In the UK, for instance, 47% of those with incomes below the median support authoritarian governance. In the US, this is echoed in the working-class voters who, despite benefiting from social safety nets and labour rights protected by democratic governance, increasingly see Trump’s brand of populist authoritarianism as their best hope for a better future.

One of the hallmarks of authoritarianism is its reliance on a hyper-masculine, often violent, conception of leadership. Trump’s persona as a tough, no-nonsense leader who “tells it like it is” and “gets things done” taps into a long tradition of strongman rulers who equate personal strength with national greatness. The fact that Trump has openly boasted about using violence – whether in the form of military force or rhetorical attacks on immigrants and political opponents – has only cemented his appeal to voters who crave order and control.

Historically, authoritarian leaders have positioned themselves as the ultimate protectors of their people. These figures offer a sense of national unity, where dissent is framed as betrayal. Trump has adopted a similar playbook, much like Narendra Modi in India, Viktor Orbán in Hungary, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Starting in January, we will give our companies the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burdens, and free access to the best and biggest market on the planet—but ONLY if they make their products here in America and hire American workers! pic.twitter.com/DOrtpKg68k — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

By consistently framing his political enemies as threats to the nation’s very survival, he has been able to justify extreme measures – such as the suggestion of using military force against political opponents or threatening to lock up his rivals. For his supporters, this is not a troubling overreach of power but a necessary defense of their way of life.

The prospect of Trump’s return to power, coupled with the growing tolerance for authoritarianism in the US, raises serious questions about the future of American democracy. Trump’s supporters are not simply voting for lower taxes or stricter immigration laws – they are voting for a system of governance that fundamentally alters the democratic fabric of the nation.

Those who support authoritarian models of governance are also less likely to value democratic institutions such as a free press, an independent judiciary or the right to free speech. Instead, they place their faith in a single leader who can bypass these institutions to deliver swift action.

The danger lies in the fact that authoritarianism, once unleashed, does not easily retreat. Should Trump win in 2024, the precedent set by his previous term – eroding democratic norms, undermining checks and balances, and weaponising the judiciary – could become the new normal. American institutions, once thought to be unassailable, may find themselves eroded under the weight of a leader who sees them as obstacles rather than safeguards.

In the end, America’s fascination with Trump’s authoritarianism speaks to a broader crisis of faith in democracy itself. As more citizens grow disillusioned with democratic processes, the appeal of a strongman will only grow. The question is whether American democracy can withstand this allure – or if, like so many other nations before it, it will succumb to the seductive simplicity of authoritarian rule.

Ashok Swain is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.