Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, the Army said.

In another joint operation, two Central Reserve Police Force members and two police officers were injured in a gunfight with suspected militants in Khanyar in the Srinagar district, PTI reported.

In Anantnag, the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a joint operation based on a specific input about militants being present near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area.

The Army said that the security personnel observed suspicious movement in the area and challenged the suspected militants, who opened indiscriminate fire. In response, security forces fired at the militants, killing two of them, the Army’s Chinar Corps said.

One of the militants killed was a foreigner, while the other one was a local, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. The affiliation of the two militants was yet to be ascertained.

Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in gen area Halkan Gali, #Anantnag.

In Srinagar, security forces launched a search operation in Khanyar earlier in the day after receiving inputs about the presence of suspected militants in the area, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Subsequently, a gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants.

Two Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two policemen were injured in the exchange of fire. The injured personnel were taken to hospital and their condition was stable, the officials said, adding that the operation was still underway.