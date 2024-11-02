A Manipur Police official was on Saturday shot dead allegedly by a constable with his service rifle in the Jiribam district, PTI reported.

A constable named Bikram Akoijam allegedly shot dead Sub-Inspector Shah Jahan from point blank range in the district’s Mongbung area. This was reportedly after the two policemen had a verbal altercation.

Ajoijam has been arrested.

In a separate incident from Manipur’s Kakching district, a 29-year-old member of the 3rd Indian Reserved Battalion was found dead inside his barracks on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The man, Thangjam Suresh, was found dead on his bed around 3 pm. The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.

Thangjam’s body has been sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East for an autopsy.