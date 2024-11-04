A protest by pro-Khalistani groups near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada’s Brampton on Sunday turned violent. Videos of the incident circulating on social media show men and women attacking temple visitors with sticks.

Canada is home to several organisations that support the demand for Khalistan, an independent nation for Sikhs that some seek to carve out of India.

The protests erupted during the Indian High Commission’s routine consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Temple. The pro-Khalistani groups were met with counter-protests from a group holding Indian flags, reported The Economic Times.

Tensions soon escalated and the Khalistani groups were reportedly the first to attack the opposing persons.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa stated that it was “deeply disappointing” to see disruptions being allowed for routine consular work.

“We remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised,” it said.

The High Commission said that Canadian authorities have been requested to implement enhanced security measures in anticipation of potential unrest.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack at the temple, saying that the “acts of violence are unacceptable”.

“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” he said. Trudeau also thanked the police for “swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident”.

The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.



Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 3, 2024

Canadian MP Chandra Arya said in a social media post that a “red line” had been crossed by “Canadian Khalistani extremists”.

“The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada,” said Arya.

He added: “I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.

The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.

I begin to feel… pic.twitter.com/vPDdk9oble — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 3, 2024

The MP also claimed that “Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada” under the garb of freedom of expression.

“As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights,” he said.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the violence, calling it completely unacceptable. “All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace... I will unite our people and end the chaos,” he said.

Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today.



All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 3, 2024

The Peel Regional Police, meanwhile, urged restraint.

“We respect the right to protest peacefully and safely, but we will not tolerate violence and criminal acts,” it said.

The incident comes amid strained diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

On October 29, Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind a series of plots to kill or intimidate Sikh separatists in Canada.

This was the first time that a Canadian official went on the record to allege the Indian home minister’s involvement in the alleged campaign to target Sikh separatists abroad.