Democratic Party candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday conceded the United States presidential election to Republican Party leader Donald Trump.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while,” Harris said during a speech at her alma mater Howard University as Trump surpassed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed to clinch the presidency.

As of 7.45 am Indian time on Thursday, Trump’s electoral college tally had reached 295, while Harris was at 226, according to AP.

The popular votes determine the electoral college seats candidates win in every state. A candidate needs to win at least 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes in order to be elected as the president.

The election was expected to come down to just a few battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris trailed Trump, who was the US president between 2017 and 2021, in all battleground states.

However, she told her supporters on Wednesday that the political battle would continue “in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square”.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say – hear me when I say: the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” said Harris.

Before her speech at Howard University, Harris said in a social media post that she had spoken to Trump and congratulated him on his victory. “I told him that we will help him and his team with that transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said on Wednesday night that he had a “great conversation with my friend” Trump.

The prime minister said he had congratulated Trump on his “spectacular victory”.

“Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors,” Modi said on social media.

In another social media post earlier on Wednesday, Modi had congratulated Trump for his “historic” win. “Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he had said.

After US President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 elections, the Republican leader had claimed that the polls were not fair and there was a conspiracy to stop him from winning another term.

Trump’s assertion led to his supporters storming the US Capitol building, or parliament, on January 6, 2021, to prevent Biden from being certified as the next president.

In May, Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony after a court in New York found him guilty in a case pertaining to illegally influencing the 2016 presidential election.

With his victory on Wednesday, he became the second person in history to secure non-consecutive presidential terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Addressing his supporters after his victory became clear, Trump said the day would be remembered as one when “Americans regained control of their country”.

He added: “This will truly be the golden age of America. It will make America great again…We will make you proud of your vote.”

The joint session of the United States Congress will formally count the electoral college votes in early January and certify the winner. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on January 20, 2025.