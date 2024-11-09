A woman farmer from the Meitei community was on Saturday shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The woman, along with other farmers, had been working in paddy fields in Bishnupur’s Saiton area when militants opened fire from hill-based positions, PTI reported.

The killing led to tensions in the area, with local residents accusing central security forces of not doing enough to prevent such attacks.

Two days earlier, a woman in Manipur’s Jiribam district was killed allegedly by members of armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol. The woman, identified as Zosangkim, belonged to the Hmar community and worked as a teacher at a Christian missionary school in the Zairon Hmar village.

The militants also allegedly attacked other residents and set fire to at least six homes in the village.