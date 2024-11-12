The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled its upcoming Life Certificate Event citing security concerns and a fear of violent protests by pro-Khalistan groups, reported The Indian Express.

The consular camp, scheduled for November 17, was organised to assist Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs in renewing essential life certificates.

This comes days after protests by pro-Khalistan groups erupted during the Indian High Commission’s routine consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton on November 3.

In a statement on Monday, the temple administration announced that the November 17 event was cancelled “due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests”.

The temple expressed regret to the community.

“We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event,” it said. “We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada.”

The temple authorities also urged law enforcement agencies to act on the intelligence inputs they had received. “We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public.”

The city of Brampton witnessed sectarian violence last week after pro-Khalistan protestors from the separatist group Sikhs for Justice disrupted the consular event on November 3.

Sikhs for Justice is headed by separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and is banned in India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Since 2021, Sikhs for Justice has organised several unofficial “referendums” in foreign countries, including Canada, on whether a separate Sikh homeland should be carved out of India.

The Peel Police has arrested four individuals, including a member of Sikhs for Justice, in connection with the November 3 violence.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated it would cancel or postpone such consular events due to the Peel Police advisory.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown plans to introduce a motion this week in the City Council to ban protests outside places of worship.

Brown told the Toronto Star: “I put forward a motion that will be voted on. I expect it to be unanimously passed, prohibiting protests at places of worship.”

Meanwhile, Pannun has threatened to attack Hindu temples, including the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, on November 16 and 17, India Today reported on Monday.

“We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology,” Pannun can be heard saying in a video released by Sikhs for Justice.

These developments come amid a diplomatic spat between India and Canada. Tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa escalated after the Canadian government alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of another Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, near Vancouver in June 2023.

Nijjar was a supporter of Khalistan and the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated a terrorist outfit in India.